Fed's Kashkari Says He'll Remain Doubtful There Are Worker Shortages Until Wages Rise

Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari said Monday that businesses who complain they are having trouble finding workers but don't raise wages are just "whining." In a question-and-answer session in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, Kashkari said short-handed firms during the recent oil boom in North Dakota raised wages and "people responded." "Are you really struggling to find workers? If so, the proof for me is you are raising wages. If you are not raising wages, then it just sounds like whining," he said.
