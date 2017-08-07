DirecTV Now Adds Networks And Sports Programming From CBS

AT&T Inc. said on Monday it's inked a deal with media and entertainment company CBS Corp. to carry the network's programming on its stand alone live streaming TV platform DirecTV Now. The deal includes CBS's main broadcast network, The CW, Pop, CBS's Sports Network and its premium cable network Showtime is available as an add-on. DirecTV Now will gain access to The Grammy's, as well as CBS's NFL, March Madness and SEC programming. Live events and sports have been a linchpin for cable TV as viewers cut the cord in favor of cheaper and often more convenient streaming platforms and skinny bundles like DirecTV, Hulu's live TV service, Google Inc.'s YouTube TV and Netflix Inc. . Shares of AT&T are down more than 9% in the year to date, while CBS shares are up less than 1% and the S&P 500 index is up nearly 11%.
Continue Reading Below
Copyright © 2017 MarketWatch, Inc.