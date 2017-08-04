Royal Bank Of Scotland Swings To Profit Despite U.S. Fine

Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC said on Friday it returned to profit in the first half of the year, even as it's been hit with a U.S. settlement fine. The bank posted a profit of �939 million ($1.23 billion) in the first six months of the year, compared with a loss of �2.05 billion in the year ago period. Profit for the second quarter came in at �680 million, swinging back from a loss of �1.1 billion in the same quarter last year. RBS also said it's planning to move some operations to Amsterdam after Brexit, likely to affect around 150 people, according to the BBC.
Continue Reading Below
Copyright © 2017 MarketWatch, Inc.