Grain mostly lower, livestock mixed

Grain futures were mostly lower Friday on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for Sept. fell 3 cents at 4.5475 bushel; Sept. corn was up 3 cents at 3.6650 bushel; Sept. oats was off 1.50 cents at $2.8375 a bushel; while Aug. soybeans lost 1.25 cents at $9.4925 a bushel.

Beef mixed and pork were higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Aug. live cattle was up .23 cent at $1.1545 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle fell .70 cent at $1.4995 a pound; while Aug. lean hogs rose 1.25 cents at $.8322 a pound.