Why L Brands, Inc. Lost 14% in July

What happened

Continue Reading Below

Challenges continued for L Brands, Inc. (NYSE: LB) in July as the Victoria's Secret parent posted another month of declining sales. According to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence, the stock fell 14% in July.

Looking at the chart below, we can see essentially all of those losses came at the beginning of the month as the company reported June sales:

So what

Shares fell 14.1% on June 6 as the company reported a 6% drop in total sales for the five-week period around June to $1.21 billion, and said comparable sales declined 9%.

Management said that adjusting for the exit from the swimwear and apparel businesses, comps would have increased 1%; however, that was not enough to appease the market, as analysts had expected a decline of 7% in comparable sales. Performance was also particularly concerning at Victoria's Secret, where comps fell 17%, indicating that weakness may extend beyond the exit from swimwear and apparel to its core products. At its secondary brand Bath & Body Works, comps were strong, increasing 8% in the month.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Now what

The pattern last month repeated itself throughout the year as sales of Victoria's Secret have fallen sharply, with the stock down 37% year to date. The lingerie chain may be losing sales to American Eagle Outfitters' Aerie, which has seen solid growth lately.

The stock dove again just this Thursday, falling 6.1% when the company reported weak July sales. Overall comparable sales were down 7%, or 2% adjusting for the lapse of the swimwear and apparel business. Victoria's Secret comps were down 10%.

The company also said it would report earnings per share for the second quarter at the high end of its previous guidance of $0.40 to $0.45.

L Brands' complete earnings report will be out later this month, but the woes at Victoria's Secret are likely to continue after the latest update.

10 stocks we like better than L Brands

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now... and L Brands wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

Click here to learn about these picks!

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 1, 2017

Jeremy Bowman has no position in any stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.