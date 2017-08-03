On Our Radar

West Virginia's Governor To Switch From Democrat To Republican

By Mike Murphy Markets MarketWatch Pulse

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice said Thursday he will switch parties, from Democrat to Republican. The Associated Press first reported the move, which Justice announced Thursday night at a rally with President Donald Trump in Huntington, W. Va. "I can't help you anymore being a Democratic governor, so tomorrow I will be changing my registration to Republican," Justice said to the cheering crowd. Earlier in the day, Trump had teased a "very big announcement" at the rally. Justice, a billionaire coal and real estate tycoon, won election as a conservative Democrat in November, but had previously registered at various times as both a Republican and an independent. Justice switched from Republican to Democrat just a few months before the election. Justice's move further tilts the advantage Republicans hold in statehouse across the nation, now holding a 34-15 edge over Democrats.

Continue Reading Below

Copyright © 2017 MarketWatch, Inc.