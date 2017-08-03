Tesla receiving 1,800 orders a day for Model 3

A milestone on Wall Street. The Dow closed above 22,000 for first time Wednesday, thanks to strong global growth, a weak U.S. dollar and impressive corporate profits. Investors are waiting on Friday’s jobs report to decide whether to keep buying or to take some money off the table.

Eighteen-hundred orders a day. That's how many reservations Tesla (TSLA) says it's averaging for its new Model 3. And, after reporting better-than-expected quarterly earnings, Tesla shares are surging.

Facebook (FB) CEO Mark Zuckerberg's philanthropy just hired Hillary Clinton's campaign strategist. Joel Benenson will consult for Zuckerberg and his wife's charity, but the hire is raising eyebrows about a potential run for political office by the Facebook CEO.

And, Uniqlo is putting its clothes in vending machines in shopping malls and airports across the country. It's a way to get customers what they want when they need it, cut costs and grow sales.