On Our Radar

Shake Shack Shares Slip On Weak 2017 Outlook

By Sue Chang Markets MarketWatch Pulse

Shares of Shake Shack Inc. slid in Thursday's extended session after the casual restaurant chain issued a weak outlook for 2017. Shake Shack reported its second-quarter earnings rose to $4.9 million, or 19 cents a share, from $3.3 million, or 14 cents a share, a year ago. On an adjusted basis, it would have earned 20 cents a share. Analysts surveyed by FactSet had forecast earnings of 16 cents a share. Revenue grew 37% to $91.3 million, topping the $89 million projected by analysts. Same-store sales fell 1.8%. The burger chain sees 2017 revenue in a range of $351 million to $355 million, falling short of Wall Street's $356.7 million estimate while same-store sales are seen to decline 2% to 3%, worse than the analysts' expectation for 0.3% growth. Shake Shack shares edged down 0.2% after hours.

Continue Reading Below

Copyright © 2017 MarketWatch, Inc.