Kellogg tops Street 2Q forecasts

Kellogg Co. (K) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $282 million.

On a per-share basis, the Battle Creek, Michigan-based company said it had net income of 80 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 97 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 92 cents per share.

The maker of Frosted Flakes, Pop Tarts and Eggo waffles posted revenue of $3.19 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.15 billion.

Kellogg expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.97 to $4.03 per share.

Kellogg shares have fallen 8.5 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has risen 11 percent. The stock has decreased 18 percent in the last 12 months.

