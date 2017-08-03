Chesapeake beats Street 2Q forecasts

Chesapeake Energy Corp. (CHK) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $470 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Oklahoma City-based company said it had net income of 47 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 18 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 14 cents per share.

The natural gas company posted revenue of $2.28 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $1.28 billion, also topping Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.07 billion.

The company's shares closed at $4.62. A year ago, they were trading at $4.90.

