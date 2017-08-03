On Our Radar

S&P, Nasdaq fall while Dow hits another record

Markets Reuters

Belpointe Chief Strategist David Nelson on the state of the markets. video

How much higher than 22K will the Dow go?

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq fell on Thursday, weighed down by Amazon.com, Apple and other top-shelf technology stocks, while the Dow Jones Industrial rose marginally posted another record high close.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 9.8 points, or 0.04 percent, to 22,026.04, the S&P 500 had lost 5.43 points, or 0.22 percent, to 2,472.14 and the Nasdaq Composite had dropped 22.30 points, or 0.35 percent, to 6,340.34.

(Reporting By Sinead Carew; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

