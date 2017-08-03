S&P, Nasdaq fall while Dow hits another record

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq fell on Thursday, weighed down by Amazon.com, Apple and other top-shelf technology stocks, while the Dow Jones Industrial rose marginally posted another record high close.

Continue Reading Below

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 9.8 points, or 0.04 percent, to 22,026.04, the S&P 500 had lost 5.43 points, or 0.22 percent, to 2,472.14 and the Nasdaq Composite had dropped 22.30 points, or 0.35 percent, to 6,340.34.

(Reporting By Sinead Carew; Editing by Nick Zieminski)