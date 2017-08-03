AP PHOTOS: For pot stores, fear is part of doing business

In California and other states where marijuana is legal for medical or recreational use, pot store owners often find themselves nervously carrying around large amounts of cash.

That's because most banks want nothing to do with money linked to a plant that remains illegal under federal law. They're afraid they could be prosecuted.

With all that cash, people in the marijuana business worry constantly about getting robbed.

In Los Angeles, dispensary owner Jerred Kiloh makes a tension-filled drive downtown once a month to pay his city taxes, with tens of thousands of dollars in his car. He is constantly checking his rearview mirror, looking for thieves.

Now, Los Angeles might create a municipal bank that would serve cannabis companies.

