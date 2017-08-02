Why Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Crashed Today

What happened

Continue Reading Below

Shares of analog semiconductor company MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings (NASDAQ: MTSI) tumbled on Wednesday after a disappointing third-quarter report. MACOM missed analysts' consensus estimates across the board, and it's fourth-quarter guidance was far from impressive. The stock was down 23% at 12:45 p.m.

So what

MACOM reported Q3 revenue of $194.6 million, up 36.7% year over year but $1.35 million below analysts' average estimate. CEO John Croteau pointed to weakening carrier spending in China as a major headwind during the quarter.

Non-GAAP EPS came in at $0.67, up from $0.51 in the prior-year period but $0.02 short of analysts' expectations. Adjusted gross margin rose 1.2 percentage points to 58.5%, while adjusted operating margin rose 2.7 percentage points to 27.2%.

Croteau preferred to emphasize the segments of MACOM's business that are growing quickly: "The decline in Optical was offset by strong growth in our Data Center businesses, which were up sequentially and 310 percent year-over-year, now totaling almost 30 percent of company revenue. We continue to ramp supply aggressively to meet the demand in these Cloud-based businesses."

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Now what

MACOM is being conservative with its fourth-quarter guidance, given the uncertainty in its China business. The company forecasts revenue between $165 million and $174 million, and non-GAAP EPS between $0.45 and $0.50. Those numbers compare to $152.7 million of revenue and non-GAAP EPS of $0.54 in the prior-year period.

With revenue growth expected to slow, and with earnings expected to take a hit, investors punished the stock.

10 stocks we like better than M/A-Com Technology Solutions

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now... and M/A-Com Technology Solutions wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

Click here to learn about these picks!

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 1, 2017

Timothy Green has no position in any stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.