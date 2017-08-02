Trump Suggested Firing U.S. Commander In Afghanistan: Report

President Donald Trump is frustrated by setbacks in Afghanistan, and suggested firing the top U.S. general in the region, according to a report late Wednesday by NBC News. During a July 19 meeting with top military advisers, Trump repeatedly said Gen. John Nicholson should be replaced because he's not winning the war, sources told NBC News. Defense Secretary James Mattis was reportedly upset after the meeting. On Wednesday, national security adviser H.R. McMaster, who also had attended the meeting, praised Nicholson during an interview on MSNBC, calling him a "capable commander." Trump also reportedly asked why the U.S. is not benefiting from Afghanistan's mineral wealth. In June, Trump gave the Pentagon authority to boost troop levels in Afghanistan. Two American servicemembers were killed Wednesday in Afghanistan in a suicide attack on a convoy. The Taliban claimed responsibility.
