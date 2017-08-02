Tesla 2Q deliveries +53%, revenue more than doubles

Electric-car maker Tesla Inc's (TSLA) quarterly revenue more than doubled, driven by deliveries of its high-end Model S sedans and sports utility vehicle Model X.

Continue Reading Below

"We delivered 22,026 Model S and Model X vehicles in Q2, for a total of 47,077 in the first half of the year. Model S and Model X combined deliveries in Q2 grew almost 53% globally versus the prior year, even though the luxury vehicle market was essentially flat", according to the company's earnings statement.

Ticker Security Last Change %Chg

However, the company's net loss attributable to shareholders widened to $336.4 million for the second quarter ended June 30 from $293.2 million a year earlier. http://bit.ly/2uXmTL2. On a per share basis, net loss attributable to shareholders narrowed to $2.04 from $2.09.

Revenue rose to $2.79 billion from $1.27 billion.

(Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru; Editing by

Sriraj Kalluvila) ((Aishwarya.Venugopal@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1-646-223-8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 1017; Reuters

Messaging: Aishwarya.Venugopal.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))