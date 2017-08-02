Tableau Software Shares Rise Following Surprise Profit

Tableau Software Inc. shares rose in the extended session Wednesday after the data analytics company posted a surprise profit for the quarter. Tableau shares surged 6.1% to $67.90 after hours. The company reported a second-quarter loss of $42.5 million, or 54 cents a share, compared to a loss of $47.5 million, or 64 cents a share, in the year-ago period. Adjusted earnings were 10 cents a share. Revenue rose to $212.9 million from $198.5 million in the year-ago period. Analysts surveyed by FactSet had estimated an adjusted loss of 5 cents a share on revenue of $210.8 million.
Continue Reading Below
Copyright © 2017 MarketWatch, Inc.