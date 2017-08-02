On Our Radar

Tableau Software Shares Rise Following Surprise Profit

By Wallace Witkowski Markets MarketWatch Pulse

Tableau Software Inc. shares rose in the extended session Wednesday after the data analytics company posted a surprise profit for the quarter. Tableau shares surged 6.1% to $67.90 after hours. The company reported a second-quarter loss of $42.5 million, or 54 cents a share, compared to a loss of $47.5 million, or 64 cents a share, in the year-ago period. Adjusted earnings were 10 cents a share. Revenue rose to $212.9 million from $198.5 million in the year-ago period. Analysts surveyed by FactSet had estimated an adjusted loss of 5 cents a share on revenue of $210.8 million.

