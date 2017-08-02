MetLife Earnings Beat Estimates

MetLife Inc. reported second-quarter net income of $838 million, or 77 cents per share, up from $64 million, or 6 cents per share, for the same period last year. Adjusted EPS was $1.30, ahead of the $1.28 FactSet consensus. Revenue was $17.2 billion, up from $15.2 billion last year and ahead of the $17.1 billion FactSet consensus. Revenue for premiums during the quarter was $9.9 billion, revenue for universal life and investment-type product policy fees was $2.3 billion, and other revenue was $382.0 million. MetLife shares are unchanged in Wednesday after-hours trading, and up 3% for the year so far. The S&P 500 index is up 10.7% for 2017 so far.
