The Latest: Pennsylvania town evacuated after train derails

The Latest on train derailment in Pennsylvania (all times local):

2 p.m.

All residents of a small Pennsylvania town are being evacuated hours after a freight train carrying hazardous materials partly derailed, setting some cars ablaze.

Bedford County 911 coordinator Harry Corley says officials have ordered everyone within a 1-mile radius of the derailment to leave. He says that encompasses the entire town of Hyndman, about 100 miles (161 kilometers) southeast of Pittsburgh.

At least 32 cars on a CSX freight train derailed early Wednesday.

CSX spokesman Rob Doolittle says at least one car containing liquefied petroleum gas and one containing molten sulfur have leaked and are on fire.

There are no reports of injuries.

Gov. Tom Wolf says health officials are conducting air and ground studies to determine possible health effects.

A number of roads are closed and some flight restrictions are in place.

11:50 a.m.

Officials say some train cars that derailed in Pennsylvania were carrying hazardous materials and the cars still are burning hours after the derailment.

CSX spokesman Rob Doolittle says at least 32 cars on the CSX freight train derailed about 5 a.m. Wednesday in Hyndman, about 100 miles (161 kilometers) southeast of Pittsburgh.

He says at least one car containing liquefied petroleum gas and one containing molten sulfur have leaked and are on fire.

There are no reports of injuries.

Firefighters evacuated everyone within a half-mile of the site. A state emergency management spokeswoman says hundreds of people had to leave their homes.

Doolittle says the train was traveling from Chicago to Selkirk, New York, and had five locomotives and 178 rail cars.

There's no word on what caused the derailment.

8:10 a.m.

Part of a freight train has derailed in Pennsylvania setting three train cars afire and prompting emergency officials to evacuate nearby homes.

No injuries were reported.

Bedford County 911 coordinator Harry Corley says six cars on the CSX freight train derailed about 5 a.m. in Hyndman, about 100 miles (161 kilometers) southeast of Pittsburgh. A nearby residential garage caught fire and residents in a 1-mile radius (1.61-kilometers) were urged to leave their homes.

Corley says some of the train cars were filled with flammable liquid asphalt, but it wasn't immediately clear whether the derailed or burning cars were carrying the asphalt or something else.

CSX spokesman Rob Doolittle says the company is working with first responders to protect public safety and CSX personnel. No word on what caused the derailment.