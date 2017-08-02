Apple 3Q results surprises investors and lift the Dow to 22K

After the Dow breached the 22K mark in early morning trading on Wednesday, here’s a look at what’s on investors’ radars.

Strong quarterly numbers from Apple surprise investors with strong iPhone, iPad and Mac sales, delivering revenue of more than $45 billion in what is typically Apple's slowest quarter of the year as many consumers wait for new products coming out later on in the year.

Now, many investors are looking for guidance on the new iPhone 8, and it looks like it could be a September launch. We'll see!

Amazon is looking to hire as many as fifty thousand people today as it hosts jobs fairs across the nation at its fulfillment centers. Most of the jobs are full-time and include benefits.

And, Frontier Airlines is selling twenty-nine dollar flights today, but, you're going to need to act fast! Really fast!! Travel must be booked by today and, it must be used by the end of the month.