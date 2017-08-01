Xerox posts 2Q profit

Xerox Corp. (XRX) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $166 million.

On a per-share basis, the Norwalk, Connecticut-based company said it had profit of 63 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 87 cents per share.

The business services provider and copier company posted revenue of $2.57 billion in the period.

Xerox expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.20 to $3.44 per share.

Xerox shares are up 33 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has climbed 10 percent. The stock has increased about 15 percent in the last 12 months.

This story has been corrected to say that Xerox's stock price has increased since the beginning of the year and in the last 12 months, not fell.

This story was generated by Automated Insights using data from Zacks Investment Research.

Keywords: Xerox, Earnings Report