Trump 'weighed In' On Don Jr.'s Statement About Meeting Russian Lawyer, Sanders Says

President Donald Trump "weighed in" on a statement earlier this month about his son Donald Jr.'s meeting with a Russian lawyer in June 2016, White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Tuesday. The Washington Post reported late Monday that President Trump dictated the statement, which said the meeting was about Russian adoptions. But days later, Donald Trump Jr. admitted the meeting was about an offer of damaging information on Hillary Clinton. "The president weighed in, as any father would, based on the limited information that he had," Sanders said.
