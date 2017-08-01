Shares Of Herbalife Slide On Weak Third-quarter Outlook

Shares of Herbalife Inc. fell in Tuesday's extended session after the nutritional-products company issued a weak outlook for the current quarter. Herbalife reported it swung to a second-quarter earnings of $137.6 million, or $1.61 a share, from a loss of $22.9 million, or 28 cents a share, a year earlier. On an adjusted basis, the company would have earned $1.51 a share. Revenue slid 5% to $1.15 billion. Analysts surveyed by FactSet had forecast earnings of $1.12 a share on revenue of $1.17 billion. Herbalife expects third-quarter adjusted earnings per share of 65 cents to 85 cents, falling short of the $1.22-a-share forecast by analysts. Herbalife shares slid 0.8% after hours.
Continue Reading Below
Copyright © 2017 MarketWatch, Inc.