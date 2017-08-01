Pizza Hut Launches Loyalty Program, Hut Rewards

Pizza Hut, a Yum Brands Inc. chain, said Tuesday that it is launching a loyalty program, Hut Rewards, that offers points for every dollar spent online. A medium pizza can be earned at 200 points, a large at 250 points. Pizza Hut will offer double points between August 10 and October 1. Points are earned and redeemed through online or mobile orders only. Pizza Hut recently announced it will hire 14,000 drivers by year-end to help with deliveries. Yum shares are unchanged in premarket trading, and up 19.2% for the year so far. The S&P 500 index is up 10.3% for 2017 so far.
