Closed addiction treatment center investigated for fraud

A now-closed residential addiction treatment center in Vermont is being investigated for possible Medicaid fraud.

Court documents filed in U.S. bankruptcy court show the Medicaid fraud unit of the Vermont attorney general's office is investigating Maple Leaf Treatment Center regarding its filing of Medicaid claims.

VTDigger.org first reported on the investigation.

Maple Leaf's Underhill and Colchester locations closed suddenly early this year. The treatment center filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy protection in February.

The Burlington Free Press reports that it was one of three residential treatment centers for opiate addiction treatment in Vermont. The board's president said staffing and financing were among a mix of factors considered in discussing the future of the nonprofit.

