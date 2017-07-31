Grain lower, livestock mixed

Grain futures were lower Monday on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Continue Reading Below

Wheat for Sept. fell 6.50 cents at 4.7450 bushel; Sept. corn was down 3.50 cents at 3.7075 bushel; Sept. oats was off 6 cents at $2.9025 a bushel; while Aug. soybeans lost 6.25 cents at $9.9450

bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Aug. live cattle was down .90 cent at $1.12 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle rose .12 cents at $1.4617 a pound; while Aug. lean hogs fell 1.10 cents at $.8030 a pound.