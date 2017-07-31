On Our Radar

Boeing sets up avionics group to capture flight electronics sales

The Boeing logo is seen at their headquarters in Chicago, April 24, 2013. Boeing Co's first-quarter earnings jumped nearly 20 percent, handily beating analysts' estimates and showing little impact from the 787 Dreamliner problems, sending the company's shares up more than 3 percent in midday trading. REUTERS/Jim Young (UNITED STATES - Tags: TRANSPORT BUSINESS LOGO) - RTXYYNQ

The Boeing logo is seen at their headquarters in Chicago, April 24, 2013.

Boeing Co said on Monday it has set up an avionics group to make flight controls and other electronics for commercial and military aircraft, aiming to bring products to market after 2020.

The world's largest plane maker said the new group has already started development of systems that it expects will be lower cost, higher quality alternatives to existing products made by suppliers, and would deliver more services revenue to Boeing after a plane is sold. 

(Reporting by Alwyn Scott)

