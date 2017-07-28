Grain higher, livestock lower

Grain futures were higher Friday on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for Sept. rose 1.25 cents at 4.81 bushel; Sept. corn was unchanged at 3.7425 bushel; Sept. oats was up 1.50 cents at $2.9025 a bushel; while Aug. soybeans advanced 6 cents at $10.0075

bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Aug. live cattle was down 1.40 cents at $1.1290 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle lost 1.77 cents at $1.4605 a pound; while Aug. lean hogs lost .85 csent at $.8140 a pound.