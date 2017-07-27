Stock Market Opens At All-time Intraday Highs

U.S. stock-index benchmarks on Thursday jumped to records at the open, supported by the latest round of upbeat corporate results. Most recently Facebook Inc. reported second-quarter results late-Wednesday that beat expectations, helping it approach a market value of $500 million. Enthusiasm around Facebook helped to lift the broader technology industry . The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose to an all-time intraday high and was most recently up 0.2% at 21,763, the S&P 500 index climbed 0.2% at 2,481, while the tech-laden Nasdaq Composite Index rose 0.5% at 6,453. Separately, Twitter Inc. shares were plunging after it reported lackluster user growth in its recent quarterly report. Shares of the microblogging platform were down about 13%.
Continue Reading Below
Copyright © 2017 MarketWatch, Inc.