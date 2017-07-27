Watch Live: Secretary Mnuchin testifies on state of international financial institutions

On Our Radar

Southwest Air Quarterly Earnings, Revenue Above Estimates

By Carla Mozee Markets MarketWatch Pulse

Southwest Airlines Co. on Thursday turned in quarterly profit that reached above Wall Street's target. The airline said second-quarter net earnings were $746 million, or $1.23 a share, versus $820 million, or $1.28 a share, a year ago. Adjusted earnings for the most recent quarter were $1.24 a share, and that's 4 cents a share higher than expected in a FactSet survey of analysts. Operating revenue rose to $5.744 billion from $5.384 billion a year earlier. Analysts had forecast revenue of $5.735 billion. Second-quarter load factor, or the percentage of seats filled with passengers, was 85.6%.

