Nordstrom Family Members In Talks With Private Equity Partners Including KKR To Go Private: Reuters

Nordstrom Inc. family members are in talks with private equity partners including KKR & Co., Apollo Global Management and Leonard Green & Partners to take the luxury department store private, according to a Reuters report. The Nordstrom family has agreed to offer preferential terms to these potential partners, Reuters wrote. Nordstrom has also approached sovereign wealth funds, public pension funds and others in an effort to raise about $1 billion. Nordstrom operates 354 stores, including 221 Nordstrom Rack off-price locations, and 122 full-line stores in the U.S., Puerto Rico and Canada. Nordstrom shares are up 3% in late Thursday trading and up nearly 3% for the year so far. The S&P 500 index is up 10.2% for 2017 to date, and the SPDR S&P Retail ETF is down 6.3% for the period.
