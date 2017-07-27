EU's Barnier Warns Brexit Talks Face Delay Over Divorce Bill: Reports

The European Union could delay Brexit talks if more progress isn't made on key issues including how much the U.K. needs to pay to depart the bloc, according to media reports Thursday. The EU's lead Brexit negotiator, Michel Barnier, told ambassadors from other EU member states the likelihood of further talks with the U.K. in October appears to be diminishing, The Telegraph newspaper reported. Barnier wanted to make more progress on items such as citizens rights and a so-called divorce bill to be paid by the U.K., before talking about the future trading relationship between Britain and the EU. European officials estimated the divorce bill at roughly 60 billion euros and higher, although how that amount should be calculated need to be ironed out, Reuters reported.
