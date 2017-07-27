Dunkin' tops 2Q profit forecasts

Dunkin' Brands Group Inc. (DNKN) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $55.7 million.

Continue Reading Below

On a per-share basis, the Canton, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of 60 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 64 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 62 cents per share.

The owner of the Dunkin' Donuts and Baskin-Robbin chains posted revenue of $218.5 million in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $219.6 million.

Dunkin' expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.40 to $2.43 per share.

Dunkin' shares have increased slightly since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 14 percent in the last 12 months.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DNKN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DNKN

_____

Keywords: Dunkin' Brands, Earnings Report