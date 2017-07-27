Dow Transports Tumble Toward Biggest Selloff In Over a Year

The Dow Jones Transportation Average plunged Thursday toward its worst day in 13 months, with all 20 components contributing to losses. The index dropped 327 points, or 3.5%, the biggest point and percentage declines since it tumbled 351 points, or 4.6%, on June 24, 2016. The biggest decliner on Thursday was transport management company Landstar System Inc.'s stock which shed 7.9% after reporting a second-quarter profit that were in line with analyst expectations, but came as recent share strength suggested "heightened" investor expectations, according to KeyBanc Capital analyst Todd Fowler. Provider of marine transport products Kirby Corp. reported late Wednesday earnings that matched the FactSet consensus but revenue that missed, sending the stock down 5.6%. And United Parcel Service Inc. shares slid 4.3% after the company beat profit and sales expectations, but provided a somewhat downbeat earnings outlook. The Dow transports' selloff come in contrast to the rise in the Dow Jones Industrial Average , which tacked on 19 points.
