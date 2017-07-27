Charter misses Street 2Q forecasts

Charter Communications Inc. (CHTR) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $139 million.

The Stamford, Connecticut-based company said it had profit of 52 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 13 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 81 cents per share.

The cable provider posted revenue of $10.36 billion in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Twelve analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $10.39 billion.

Charter shares have increased 21 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 47 percent in the last 12 months.

