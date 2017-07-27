Best Buy Adding Dyson Shops To 90 U.S. Stores

Best Buy Co Inc. said Thursday that it will add Dyson shops to 90 U.S. stores starting next month. The Dyson Demo Experiences spaces will allow customers to test Dyson products and seek help from Dyson experts. The shops will range in size from 40 square feet to 400 square feet, and there will be a Dyson section on Best Buy's website. Items available to demo include the Supersonic hair dryer, a cord-free vacuum and Dyson air purifiers. Best Buy shares are unchanged in premarket trading, and up 30.2% for the year so far. The S&P 500 index is up 10.7% for 2017 so far.
Continue Reading Below
Copyright © 2017 MarketWatch, Inc.