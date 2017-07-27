Watch Live: Secretary Mnuchin testifies on state of international financial institutions

More | Dismiss

On Our Radar

Bank Of England Names Dave Ramsden As New Deputy Governor

By Carla Mozee Markets MarketWatch Pulse

The Bank of England on Thursday named Dave Ramsden as its new deputy governor, effective Sept. 4. Ramsden, a chief economic adviser at the U.K.'s Treasury department, will succeed Charlotte Hogg. Hogg resigned in March for failing to disclose her brother's senior role at lender Barclays PLC. Ramsden will oversee management of the central bank's balance sheet and be a member of the Monetary Policy Committee, among other roles. A five-year term was given to Ramsden, who will work alongside Gov. Mark Carney.

Continue Reading Below

Copyright © 2017 MarketWatch, Inc.