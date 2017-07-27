Bank Of England Names Dave Ramsden As New Deputy Governor

The Bank of England on Thursday named Dave Ramsden as its new deputy governor, effective Sept. 4. Ramsden, a chief economic adviser at the U.K.'s Treasury department, will succeed Charlotte Hogg. Hogg resigned in March for failing to disclose her brother's senior role at lender Barclays PLC. Ramsden will oversee management of the central bank's balance sheet and be a member of the Monetary Policy Committee, among other roles. A five-year term was given to Ramsden, who will work alongside Gov. Mark Carney.
