AT&T Set To Unfurl Largest Corporate Bond Sale This Year For Time Warner Purchase

AT&T Inc. plans to sell $22.5 billion of corporate debt in seven tranches on Thursday to finance its $85 billion blockbuster deal to acquire Time Warner, according to the Financial Times. But the touted figure could change as the deal is finalized. The merger between Time Warner and AT&T has yet to be completed and is undergoing regulatory scrutiny from the Justice Department. AT&T shares soared after reporting earnings above Wall Street expectations on Wednesday. Analysts say the offering should receive plenty of bids as demand for high-grade corporate credits has been hot, with spreads tightening to record lows.
