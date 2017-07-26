Wal-Mart Launches Easy Reorder

Wal-Mart Stores Inc. has launched Easy Reorder, available on the Walmart app and on desktop computers. Easy Reorder lists purchases made in-store and online and makes them available for purchase. Some of the top items on reorder lists include Nabisco Ritz crackers, Oreo cookies, water, and Dawn dishwashing liquid. Wal-Mart shares are nearly flat in Wednesday premarket trading, and up 13.6% for the year so far. The S&P 500 index is up 10.6% for 2017 so far.
