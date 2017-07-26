U.S. Steel Names New CFO

U.S. Steel Corp. named Wednesday Kevin Bradley as its chief financial officer, taking the place of interim CFO Pipasu Soni. Bradley were previously the CFO of Terex Corp. . Soni was appointed interim CFO in June after David Burritt took over the role of chief executive officer. "Kevin possesses the vast financial knowledge and strong leadership skills necessary to strengthen our balance sheet, help improve our operations and realize improvements in safety, quality, delivery and cost," said CEO Burritt. The stock soared 7.4% in premarket trade toward a 3-month high, after the steel maker beat second-quarter profit expectations and provided upbeat guidance. The stock has tumbled 26% year to date through Tuesday, while the S&P 500 has gained 11%.
