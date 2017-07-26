Stocks Hold Modest Gains After Fed Leaves Rates Unchanged

U.S. stock-market indexes maintained modest gains shortly after the Federal Reserve left interest rates unchanged and said that it will start reducing its $4.5 trillion balance sheet "relatively soon". The main indexes were already trading in record territory, driven by upbeat earnings results. The S&P 500 was up by 1 point at 2,478. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up by 93 points, or 0.4%, to 21,706. The Nasdaq Composite index advanced 10 points, or 0.2%, to 6,421.
Continue Reading Below
Copyright © 2017 MarketWatch, Inc.