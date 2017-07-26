The Latest: United says it's 'saddened' by rabbit's death

The Latest on a lawsuit filed against United Airlines over death of a giant rabbit (all times local):

Continue Reading Below

2:35 p.m.

United Airlines says it is saddened by the death of a giant rabbit after a flight from London to Chicago and is reviewing a lawsuit filed by the animal's owners.

The lawsuit filed Wednesday alleges the airline was negligent in the death of a rabbit named Simon. In response, United released a statement saying the company is "saddened by Simon's death in April" and that the airline is "currently reviewing" the complaint.

A group of Iowa executives filed the lawsuit seeking unspecified damages to cover the costs of the rabbit and punitive damages.

___

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

1:50 p.m.

A group of Iowa businessmen has filed a lawsuit against United Airlines over the death of a giant rabbit after a flight from London to Chicago.

The businessmen filed the lawsuit Wednesday, more than three months after airline workers found the continental rabbit named Simon dead.

The lawsuit seeks unspecified damages to cover the costs of the rabbit as well as punitive damages.

Attorney Guy Cook represents three Iowa businessmen who bought the rabbit with the intention of showing him at the Iowa State Fair and then displaying the animal to raise money for the annual event.

The lawsuit says United was negligent in the care and transportation of Simon and then improperly cremated the rabbit.

A United spokesman didn't immediately respond to a request for comment about the lawsuit.