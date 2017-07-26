Fed decision countdown

The Federal Reserve will announce its decision on interest rates at 2pm ET. Economists, tracked by Thomson Reuters, expect policy makers to leave rates as is which would keep the benchmark lending rate in the range of 1.00 percent to 1.25 percent.

Investors will be listening for fresh insight on inflation and hiring, as well as a general asssessment of the U.S. economy. Ahead of the decision U.S. stocks are rising with the Dow Jones Industrial Average hitting a fresh record led by member Boeing (BA). The world's largest commerical plane maker raised its annual profit outlook sending shares to a fresh record adding to year-to-date gains of 36 percent.

FOXBusiness.com will be LIVE blogging the Fed's decision and market reaction.