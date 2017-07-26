Facebook Heads Toward $500 Billion Market Cap After Earnings

Facebook Inc. could be the second tech giant to hit a market cap of half a trillion dollars in two days if its post-earnings gains hold into Thursday's trading session. Facebook stock increased more than 4% at times in Wednesday's after-hours session following an earnings beat, which would put it near a $500 billion market cap. Facebook's market cap ended Tuesday's session at $479.9 billion, according to FactSet, so a flat 4% gain would put it at more than $499 billion. Amazon.com Inc. joined the $500 billion club Wednesday, a select group that only includes tech companies: Apple Inc. , Google parent company Alphabet Inc. and Microsoft Corp. are the others.
