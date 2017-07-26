On Our Radar

Coca-Cola profit drops 60 percent, still beats expectations

Cases of Coca-Cola are shown for sale in Encinitas, California October 10, 2013. The Coca-Cola Company will report 3rd quarter earnings October 15. REUTERS/Mike Blake (UNITED STATES - Tags: BUSINESS)

Coca-Cola reported a 60.2 percent drop in quarterly profit, as the beverage maker incurred a charge of $653 million related to refranchising its North America bottling operations.

Net income attributable to Coca-Cola's shareholders fell to $1.37 billion, or 32 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from $3.45 billion, or 79 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell to $9.70 billion from $11.54 billion a year earlier, falling for the ninth straight quarter, hurt by a strong dollar and refranchising of bottling territories.

 

(Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)