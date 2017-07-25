U.S. Steel Shares Rally After Earnings, Outlook Beat Street View

U.S Steel Corp. shares soared in the extended session Tuesday after the steel maker's quarterly results topped Wall Street estimates. U.S. Steel shares rallied 10% to $26.90 after hours. The company reported second-quarter earnings of $1.48 a share on revenue of $3.14 billion. Analysts surveyed by FactSet had estimated earnings of 36 cents a share on revenue of $2.98 billion. U.S. Steel expects full-year earnings of $1.70 a share, while analysts estimate earnings of 84 cents a share.
