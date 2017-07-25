United Technologies Beats, Guides Higher

United Technologies on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $1.44 billion, or $1.80 a share, up from $1.38 billion, or $1.71 a share, in the year-earlier period. Adjusted earnings per share of $1.85 beat the FactSet consensus of $1.78. Second-quarter sales of $15.3 billion were up 3% and matched FactSet forecasts. The company raised its full-year sales outlook to $58.5-$59.5 billion, up from $57.5-59 billion and its adjusted EPS forecast to $6.45-6.60, up from $6.30-6.60. The stock has gained 12.3% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 is up 10.3%
