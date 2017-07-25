Taco Bell And Lyft Team Up To Offer Late-night Taco Runs

Yum Brands Inc.'s Taco Bell and ride-hailing company Lyft Inc. have partnered on a "Taco Mode" option, in which passengers ride in a "taco-themed car" that will make a late night pit stop at a nearby Taco Bell, the companies announced Tuesday. "We realized that for every person who has asked their Lyft driver to make a pit-stop at Taco Bell - and we've seen many - there are likely those who weren't sure if this was possible," said Marisa Thalberg, chief marketing officer at Taco Bell Corp., in the press release. This option will be tested in Orange County, Calif. from July 27 to July 29 and from August 3 to August 5 between the hours of 9 p.m. and 2 a.m. Passengers can also select from a custom in-car menu. The two companies plan to add more markets by the end of the year and roll it out nationwide in 2018. Shares of Yum Brands were up less than 1% Tuesday. Shares of Yum Brands have gained 1.5% month-to-date, compared to the S&P 500's gain of 2.2%.

