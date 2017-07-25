Nuclear plant workers violated security due to forgotten ID

The U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission has determined a pair of workers weren't planning mayhem by using a single security badge to get into a Massachusetts nuclear power plant; one worker had simply forgotten his badge.

Continue Reading Below

A yearlong investigation into the 2016 incident determined the Pilgrim Nuclear Power Station workers were "tailgating" — scanning in and out of a secure area with one worker's badge then handing it over to another worker to gain entry.

The Cape Cod Times reports the proper procedure for a forgotten badge is to contact security and obtain a visitor's pass.

The incident was reported by a witness who said the men looked like they were planning something at the Plymouth plant. When interviewed, the men said they didn't know they weren't allowed to tailgate.

___

Information from: Cape Cod (Mass.) Times, http://www.capecodtimes.com