Grain lower, livestock mixed

Grain futures were lower Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for Sept. lost 14.75 cents at 4.74 bushel; Sept. corn fell 8.50 cents at 3.6875 bushel; Sept. oats was off 6.75 cents at $2.82 a bushel; while Aug. soybeans declined 16 cents at $9.8150 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Aug. live cattle was off .70 cent at $1.1317 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle fell 1.93 cents at $1.4652 a pound; while Aug. lean hogs was up 1.08 cents at $.8145 a pound.