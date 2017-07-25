On Our Radar

Figures on government spending and debt

Markets Associated Press

WASHINGTON –  Figures on government spending and debt in millions of dollars. The government's fiscal year runs Oct. 1 through Sept. 30.

Total public debt subject to limit July 24 $19,808,747
Statutory debt limit $19,808,772
Total public debt outstanding July 24 $19,844,758
Operating balance July 24 $197,523
Interest fiscal year 2017 thru June $223 ,579
Interest same period pvs fiscal year $203,449
Deficit fiscal year 2017 thru June -$523,082
Deficit same period pvs fiscal year -$399,161
Receipts fiscal year 2017 thru June $2,507,820
Receipts same period pvs fiscal year $2,468,827
Outlays fiscal year 2017 thru June $3,030,903
Outlays same period pvs fiscal year $2,867,988
Gold assets in June $11,041